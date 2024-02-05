Murder Mubarak teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia are suspects in ‘baffling crime'

On Monday, Netflix India shared an update on Murder Mubarak's release date along with a teaser. The film featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, and Suhail Nayyar will be released on March 15 on Netflix. It is directed by Homi Adajania. Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor wrap up Murder Mubarak's Delhi schedule Murder Mubarak teaser featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Watch Murder Mubarak teaser

In the short clip, Pankaj Tripathi's Bhavani Singh appears to be investigating a murder. He has his eyes on seven suspects – Sara Ali Khan as a 'princess from South Delhi', Vijay Varma, who could be 'a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk', Karisma Kapoor, who is the 'dream girl of suspense films', Dimple Kapadia's 'eccentric, drunk artist', Sanjay Kapoor aka the 'royal', Tisca Chopra's 'gossipmonger' or, Suhail Nayyar, the 'party animal'.

Murder Mubarak is an upcoming horror, comedy and thriller film directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The filming for Murder Mubarak was wrapped up in April 2023.

Karisma Kapoor on Murder Mubarak

Before Murder Mubarak, Karisma's last film was the 2012 supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq. She was featured in the film alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajneesh Duggal, and Divya Dutta. Asked why she is opposed to the thought of comebacks, Karisma told ETimes in 2023, "Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let's not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she's just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

