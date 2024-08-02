Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and gang play Russian roulette with their smartphones. Watch
ByDevansh Sharma
Aug 02, 2024 01:29 PM IST
Khel Khel Mein trailer: Mudassar Aziz's dramedy starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and others, will release on August 15.
Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are reuniting again, but in a project unlike what they've done together before. After spy thrillers like Baby and Naam Shabana, and real life-based inspirational stories like Mission Mangal, the duo will next be seen in a dramedy on friendships and secrets.
Khel Khel Mein is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.
