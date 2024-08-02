 Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and gang play Russian roulette with their smartphones. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and gang play Russian roulette with their smartphones. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Aug 02, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Khel Khel Mein trailer: Mudassar Aziz's dramedy starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and others, will release on August 15.

Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are reuniting again, but in a project unlike what they've done together before. After spy thrillers like Baby and Naam Shabana, and real life-based inspirational stories like Mission Mangal, the duo will next be seen in a dramedy on friendships and secrets.

Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar's next will release on August 15
Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar's next will release on August 15

Khel Khel Mein is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and gang play Russian roulette with their smartphones. Watch
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On