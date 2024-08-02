Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and gang play Russian roulette with their smartphones. Watch

Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are reuniting again, but in a project unlike what they've done together before. After spy thrillers like Baby and Naam Shabana, and real life-based inspirational stories like Mission Mangal, the duo will next be seen in a dramedy on friendships and secrets.

Khel Khel Mein trailer: Akshay Kumar's next will release on August 15