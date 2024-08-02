Taapsee Pannu cuts birthday cake in Paris with husband Mathias Boe, wishes he plans it better next year. Watch

Taapsee Pannu is currently in Paris, where she's supporting her husband and Indian men's doubles badminton coach Mathias Boe at the ongoing Olympics. She also celebrated her birthday with him in the French capital, right before the day ended. (Also Read: Taapsee Pannu waves Indian flag at Paris Olympics 2024, shares new pics and videos from her 'colourful' day. Watch) Taapsee Pannu celebrates birthday with Mathias Boe

Taapsee's low-key birthday celebration

Taapsee took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening and shared a video in which she's cutting her birthday cake, organised by Mathias and her sister Shagun Pannu. While Shagun records the video, Mathias explains to Taapsee how it was the best he could do given the bandwidth in Paris. Taapsee then points out that the message next to the birthday cake reads like he's got her birth year wrong. But then Shagun intervenes and says, “There's a difference. You don't get into technicalities.”

Taapsee then pretends to blow her birthday candles and makes a wish, “Paaji inko please next time thoda planning karne ka mauka dena mere birthday ka” (God, please give him a chance to plan my birthday better next time), as Mathias pretend-screams in joy. Shagun then sings the Happy Birthday song as Taapsee cuts the cake. Mathias then asks Taapsee to cut the cake carefully, before she asks him in jest not to poke her. Taapsee wore a teal night suit and a bunny headband for the low-key late night celebration.

Taapsee's dinner date with Mathias

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Taapsee dropped a picture showing Mathias at the event venue. Along with the picture shared on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today.” Mathias Boe is an Olympic gold medallist, who is currently coaching Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has two projects releasing in August – Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. While the former is a romantic thriller and the sequel to her 2021 Netflix India Original Haseen Dillruba, the latter is a dramedy alongside Akshay Kumar and others. Phir Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein will release on August 9 and August 15, respectively.