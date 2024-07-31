Taapsee Pannu waves Indian flag at Paris Olympics 2024, shares new pics and videos from her 'colourful' day. Watch

Taapsee Pannu is making the most of her Paris trip. The actor took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of the first day from her stay in the beautiful city, where the Olympics are in full motion. Taapsee made sure that she cheered for India as she watched the Olympic games in the stands and waved the Indian flag jubilantly. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu on her tiff with paparazzi: 'Appeasing them won't get me movies') Taapsee Pannu roots for India at the Paris Olympics.

Taapsee in Paris

Taapsee shared a picture from a scenic street in Paris, as she took a stroll. The actor looked radiant in a light green saree styled with a cropped top, and tied her hair back. In another picture, she was seen sitting by a beautiful door.

A small video posted by her saw the actor at the stands at the Olympic games, where she stood and waved the Indian flag in excitement. She also shared a picture with her younger sister Shagun.

In the caption, she wrote, “Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris’ prettiest street (coz that’s what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day! #RaniInParis #parisolympics2024🇫🇷 @netflix_in @netflix And with my @suta_bombay gem making my day even more colourful and fun! Shop this one under… TAPcollection for #Suta.”

More details

India has been performing well at the 2024 Olympics. Manu Bhaker scripted history as she became the first female athlete to win two medals in a single edition of Olympics, when she won bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarbajot Singh.

Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba, which also features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film releases on Netflix on August 2.