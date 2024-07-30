Taapsee Pannu on her tiff with paparazzi: 'Appeasing them won't get me movies'

Taapsee on negative news getting more clicks

“Click kaise karoge tum? Mujhe batao achhi baaton pe kaun click karta? Mujhe batao tumne last news kaun si achhi pe click kar dia ho? Ab ye wali news zyada sensational hai. (How will you click on the news then? Tell me who clicks on positive news? When was the last time you clicked on a positive news? Now, this kind of news is more sensational). ‘She’s being nasty and rude to paparazzi' so everyone is like, ‘Kya ho gaya, kya ho gaya, dekhna padega’ (what happened? let's see). So that is more exciting for an audience,” Taapsee said.

On why she doesn't appease the paparazzi

“Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't fetching me films). My films speak for themselves. So I don't have to appease a section of so-called media, I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal). I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait),” Taapsee added.

She said the paparazzi know exactly when they come physically too close to her or have shouted at her or have chased her car. She added that she doesn't want to be made apologetic about her privilege. She's a normal woman who wants them to respect her privacy and physical space.

Taapsee and Shagun Pannu head to Paris

Taapsee will be next seen in Phir Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. She's taken some time out from the busy promotions to visit Paris in order to support her husband Mathias Boe, who's at the Paris Olympics as the coach of India's men's badminton doubles team. Taapsee took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night to share a picture of her and her sister Shagun Pannu seated in a Vistara flight, heading to the French capital.