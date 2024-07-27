Taapsee Pannu on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Khel Khel Mein releasing in her birthday month: Big party of entertainment

Taapsee Pannu can't tamp down on her excitement as she is all set to enthral fans with upcoming projects Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the former film while a new song, Hauli Hauli, released from the latter. (Also Read: Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious response to being congratulated on her marriage: ‘Main hi bhool gayi hoon’) Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

‘Both films are so diverse’

“It's been an overwhelming start to both my films with such warm reception to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba's trailer and the first song drop of Khel Khel Mein. Both films are so diverse not just in their genre but also how my character is. It's just coincidental that they both are releasing soon after my birthday, so I'm hoping this shall be that big party of entertainment from my side to my audience for the month of August. And I'm praying to receive the gift of love from them,” she said.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba trailer

The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee) and Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is more new twist in the life of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha and played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films. The trailer has already intrigued audiences. The Netflix film will release on August 9.

Hauli Hauli song

The hook step of the song Hauli Hauli from Khel Khel Mein seems to be taking over the nation. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will be released on Independence Day.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, the film “aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more,” as per the statement.