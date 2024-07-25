Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Rani gets a raw and racy comeback, Sunny Kaushal joins cast. Watch

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is out! On Thursday, Netflix India dropped the two minutes-long trailer of the film, which is the sequel to Haseen Dilruba that released in 2021. The sequel starts where the last story ended, and we meet Rani (Taapsee Pannu) again. She still lives with her conniving husband Rishu (Vikrant Massey), but the consequences of their past deeds catch up soon, as does a new lover in the form of Sunny Kaushal. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says 'sly' reviews of Haseen Dillruba are abuse of power: 'Who are you?') Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in a still from Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Rani admitting that both Rishu and her have done some crazy things for their love. Rishu tells her that he will listen to anything she says but on one condition, that there should be no third person in between them. Enter Sunny Kaushal's Abhimanyu as the new lover boy in town! He asks her out on a movie date, and both of them start seeing each other pretty soon.

As Rishu gets to know of Rani's new affair, more twists await- which includes a glimpse of a crocodile attack! The trailer ends on a surprise twist, with the entry of Jimmy Shergill. He introduces himself as the uncle of Neel. He says that he has all the questions he wants to ask, because the case is personal.

More details

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “First part was amazing.... eagerly waiting for 2nd.” A second fan wrote, “Vikrant Massey was so good in the first part, eagerly waiting to see what is in store in the sequel.” A comment read, “This looks exciting!”

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, and directed by Jayprad Desai. It drops on Netflix on August 9.