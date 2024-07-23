Bhushan Kumar, Tulsi Kumar pay tributes to late cousin Tishaa: ‘Wanted to see you in your wedding dress’

Veteran film producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa died of a prolonged illness. She was in her 20s. After her funeral and prayer meet on Monday, her cousins, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and singer Tulsi Kumar, paid tributes to her on social media. (Also Read – Divya Khossla remembers Tishaa Kumar after her last rites in Mumbai: ‘You will remain in our hearts forever’) Tulsi and Bhushan Kumar pay tribute to late cousin Tishaa

Bhushan and Tulsi's tributes

Bhushan simply shared a picture of his late cousin on his Instagram feed and wrote in the caption, “Tishaa (heartbreak emoji) R.I.P.” His sister Tulsi also shared the same picture on her Instagram feed, along with a quote picture that read, “Losing a loved one is toture, especially for those left behind. They say time heals all wounds. It doesn't. It just patches a broken heart. It doesn't get any easier over time. You just learn to live with the pain.”

She also penned an emotional note in the caption. “Our dearest Tishaa , it breaks my heart that you are gone (heartbreak emojis). It was not your time to go, we wanted to see you grow, prosper, achieve success and see you in your wedding dress, not see you like this (heartbreak emoji). Gone too soon my little sister (hug and red heart emojis)," Tulsi wrote. She also added the hashtags of ‘Om Shanti,’ ‘Stay in peace,’ and ‘Always in our heart.’

Divya Khossla's post

Earlier, Bhushan's wife and actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla also shared pictures with Tishaa and wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. “Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever (heartbreak emoji) gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss (namaste emoji),” she wrote, tagging Tishaa's mother and former actor Tanya A Singh.

On Monday, a funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by numerous members of the Indian film industry, including Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, looked inconsolable as they bid farewell to their sister. The family also organised a prayer meet which was attended by several B-town celebs and close friends.