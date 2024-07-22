Divya Khossla remembers Tishaa Kumar after her last rites in Mumbai: ‘You will remain in our hearts forever’

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishna Kumar and cousin of T-Series chairperson Bhushan Kumar, died on July 18. She died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Mourning the loss

The actor, who is married to Bhushan Kumar, took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with Tishaa along with an emotional message. In the pictures, she is seen on a vacation with Tishaa, and even shared a video where Tishaa is enjoying a light moment.

Along with the images, she wrote, “Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever (heart break emoji) … Gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss … #tishaakumar #OmShanti”.

As soon as she shared the post, her comment reaction was flooded with condolence messages.

About her death

Earlier this week, T-Series released a statement confirming the news of her death and requesting privacy as the family mourns the loss. It read, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

It was reported that Tishaa was undergoing treatment in Germany for cancer and had died at a hospital there. Her last rites were held in Mumbai on Monday.

More about Tishaa

As per Pinkvilla, Tishaa was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan and Tanya Singh. There is limited information available on her publicly, She was a private person who did not make a lot of public appearances. But she was seen at the screenings of T-Series films often.

Trishaa Kumar's last public appearance

One of Trishaa's last public appearances was in November 2023, when she attended the screening of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film was produced by T-Series, and she posed on the red carpet for photographers alongside her father Krishan.

About Krishan Kumar

Krishan is an actor and producer known for his role in the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam. He is also the co-owner of T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. His first film was Lucky: No Time for Love, starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ulal. The two have produced numerous hit films, including Ready, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Thappad and Animal.

Krishan, the younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, is best known for the 1995 hit Bewafa Sanam. Following an unsuccessful acting career in the 1990s and Gulshan Kumar's passing in 1997, Krishan took over the management of T-Series until Gulshan’s son, Bhushan Kumar, became old enough to take charge.