Krishan Kumar's 20-year-old daughter Tishaa Kumar dies after battle with cancer: Report

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishna Kumar and cousin of T-Series chairperson Bhushan Kumar, died on July 18. The family released a statement confirming that she died after a prolonged battle with illness. Indian Express reports that she had cancer. She was 20. Krishan Kumar with his daughter Tishaa Kumar at the premiere of Animal.

Tishaa Kumar dies

T-Series released a statement confirming the news and requesting privacy as the family mourns the loss. It reads, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

The publication reported that Tishaa was undergoing treatment in Germany for cancer and had died at a hospital there. They quoted a source, “Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family.”

About Tishaa

Pinkvilla reports that Tishaa was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan and Tanya Singh. There is limited information available on her publicly, She was a private person who did not make a lot of public appearances. But she was seen at the screenings of T-Series films often.

One of her last public appearances was in November 2023 when she attended the premiere of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer Animal. The film was produced by T-Series and she posed on the red carpet for photographers with her father Krishan.

Krishan is an actor and producer known for his role in the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam. He is also the co-owner of T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. His first film was the Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love. The two have produced numerous hit films, including Ready, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Thappad and Animal.