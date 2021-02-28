Taapsee Pannu reunites with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. See pics

Taapsee Pannu is reuniting with Pavail Gulati, who worked with her in the critically acclaimed Thappad, for their upcoming movie, Dobaaraa. She took to social media to make the announcement on the one-year anniversary of Thappad.

She shared a candid photo with Pavail from the sets of Dobaaraa, with a caption that read, “My last of the #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn’t lose the woman #Dobaaraa P.S- let’s see in which parallel universe we were meant to be.”

Dobaaraa is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s Athena. Talking about the film, Anurag said, "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."

Taapsee added, “This is going to be a one-of-its-kind thriller. I have been very lucky with thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta (Kapoor) backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (Kheterpal) after Badla so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also it’s the first time I am working with a super woman like Ekta so it’s going to be a memorable experience for sure.”

Taapsee will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba. She also has Shabaash Mithu, based on cricketer Mithali Raj.

