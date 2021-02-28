IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
Kal Penn played Irrfan Khan's son in The Namesake.
Kal Penn played Irrfan Khan's son in The Namesake.
bollywood

Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him

  • Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a direct message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn, who expressed his condolences at Irrfan’s death. Kal said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with Irrfan’s family, but was glad that he finally could after Babil presumably reached out to him.

He wrote, "Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I'm most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness - and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that. (I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming). I've thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and wasn't sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It really means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! — Let me know if you're ever in New York post-pandemic. And please give my love to your mom."

Reacting to this, Babil wrote on his Instagram Stories, "What is happening? How to write a reply when you're speechless? @kalpenn."

Babil replied to Kal Penn on his Instagram Stories.
Babil replied to Kal Penn on his Instagram Stories.

Kal had played Gogol, son of Irrfan's character Ashoke Ganguli, in The Namesake. Directed by Mira Nair, the film featured Tabu as Irrfan's wife and Sahira Nair as his daughter. The movie was based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name and was given a thumbs up by the critics upon its release in the US.

Mira Nair had told The New York Times about how her last meeting with Irrfan was a year before his death due. She recalled, "We ate very well in a cafe. He flirted with the waitress. My friend came in on a bike and he got on the bike and he said: ‘I just need to. I need to do one block. Just one’. We had our last pictures together on this bike, and he was in full-blown treatment and yet he was in dapper linen. We have a beautiful word in Urdu — ‘shaukeen’ — which means somebody with a lot of love and indulgences and delights. He loved a lot of things, whether it be clothes or food or beauty. Or his family and how much they meant to him. He had just a clear idea of what was worth it. He’d roamed and he returned to know what was really valuable."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan tumour kal penn babil khan irrfan khan son babil namesake

Related Stories

Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kal Penn played Irrfan Khan's son in The Namesake.
Kal Penn played Irrfan Khan's son in The Namesake.
bollywood

Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani at a restaurant.
Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani at a restaurant.
bollywood

Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
bollywood

Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After spending over a decade in the film industry, actor Akshay Oberoi shares what stopped him from packing his bags and quitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
bollywood

Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Actor Freddy Daruwala, whose elder son Evaan is two, says while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not be similar to that of his brother, hence the name Maisil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
bollywood

Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats talks about his critically acclaimed film which released on Netflix recently. The film is a satire set in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac