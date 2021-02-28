Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
- Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a direct message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn, who expressed his condolences at Irrfan’s death. Kal said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with Irrfan’s family, but was glad that he finally could after Babil presumably reached out to him.
He wrote, "Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I'm most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness - and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that. (I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming). I've thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and wasn't sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It really means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! — Let me know if you're ever in New York post-pandemic. And please give my love to your mom."
Reacting to this, Babil wrote on his Instagram Stories, "What is happening? How to write a reply when you're speechless? @kalpenn."
Kal had played Gogol, son of Irrfan's character Ashoke Ganguli, in The Namesake. Directed by Mira Nair, the film featured Tabu as Irrfan's wife and Sahira Nair as his daughter. The movie was based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name and was given a thumbs up by the critics upon its release in the US.
Mira Nair had told The New York Times about how her last meeting with Irrfan was a year before his death due. She recalled, "We ate very well in a cafe. He flirted with the waitress. My friend came in on a bike and he got on the bike and he said: ‘I just need to. I need to do one block. Just one’. We had our last pictures together on this bike, and he was in full-blown treatment and yet he was in dapper linen. We have a beautiful word in Urdu — ‘shaukeen’ — which means somebody with a lot of love and indulgences and delights. He loved a lot of things, whether it be clothes or food or beauty. Or his family and how much they meant to him. He had just a clear idea of what was worth it. He’d roamed and he returned to know what was really valuable."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
- Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness
- Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?
- Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman
- Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons
- Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'
- Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'
- Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again
- Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18
- Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay
- Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship
- Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox