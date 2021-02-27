Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’
- Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
Babil Khan was cleaning old messages from his phone when he stumbled upon a WhatsApp conversation with his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. He shared a screenshot of the texts on Instagram and described the feeling as ‘intense on a level I could not explain’.
Two messages, dated March 17, 2020, read “Babila call please when u r up” and “Call back it’s very urgent”. Irrfan died shortly after, on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.
In his caption, Babil wrote, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like ‘mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath (my homie is here with me)’.”
Earlier this week, Babil remembered Irrfan in an emotional Instagram post. “For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis),” he wrote.
Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media, much to the delight of fans. In a post in November, he talked about how he is finding it difficult to come to terms with the news of his father’s death. “...I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again,” he wrote.
