IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
bollywood

Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’

  • Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST

Babil Khan was cleaning old messages from his phone when he stumbled upon a WhatsApp conversation with his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. He shared a screenshot of the texts on Instagram and described the feeling as ‘intense on a level I could not explain’.

Two messages, dated March 17, 2020, read “Babila call please when u r up” and “Call back it’s very urgent”. Irrfan died shortly after, on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

In his caption, Babil wrote, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like ‘mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath (my homie is here with me)’.”

Also read | When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again: ‘I feel satiated’

Earlier this week, Babil remembered Irrfan in an emotional Instagram post. “For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis),” he wrote.

Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media, much to the delight of fans. In a post in November, he talked about how he is finding it difficult to come to terms with the news of his father’s death. “...I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babil khan irrfan khan son irrfan khan

Related Stories

Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
bollywood

Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned a note about how people ask him if he is a girl when he takes care of his skin. He said he loves being a man.
READ FULL STORY
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
bollywood

Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
bollywood

Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats talks about his critically acclaimed film which released on Netflix recently. The film is a satire set in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
bollywood

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks beautiful

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, shared another stunning picture of herself. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu share that one pre-Covid ritual they can’t follow now.
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu share that one pre-Covid ritual they can’t follow now.
bollywood

Covid effect on pre-shoot rituals for actors? Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor spill the beans

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Aparshakti Khurana tell us their one pre-Covid ritual which has been impacted in the current scenario.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a 'rich brat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Genelia D’Souza, who first met Riteish Deshmukh during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam, did not talk to him initially as she thought he was a 'brat'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai teaser, see her reaction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:38 PM IST
In a video that has landed on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor is seen intently watching the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. See her reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan has recreated a Game of Thrones scene in Manali, originally featuring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac