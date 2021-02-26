Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love women and I love being a man'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has spoken about how he is asked if he is a girl when he applies a face mask or makeup. The aspiring actor says he loves being a man and looking after his skin.

Babil shared two videos on Instagram, one showing how he woke up with a black spot near his eye, and the other showing his lit up face after probably a small self-care session.





He wrote along with the videos, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out? I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."

His followers praised him for him in the comments section. One wrote, "Babil breakin stereotypes, woohoo," while another commented, "You're a pretty gorgeous feminine man." One more fan wrote, "Lots of love for loving women and being a man...that's truly human...hearts."

Babil is currently in London where he is pursuing a course in acting/filmmaking. On being asked when will he venture into the field of acting, Babil had once replied on Instagram, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

He had once penned a long note about how Irrfan, being a notable actor, was defeated by Bollywood hunks at the box office. He had written, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)."

Irrfan died in April, 2020. He has been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

