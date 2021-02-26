Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love women and I love being a man'
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has spoken about how he is asked if he is a girl when he applies a face mask or makeup. The aspiring actor says he loves being a man and looking after his skin.
Babil shared two videos on Instagram, one showing how he woke up with a black spot near his eye, and the other showing his lit up face after probably a small self-care session.
He wrote along with the videos, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out? I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."
His followers praised him for him in the comments section. One wrote, "Babil breakin stereotypes, woohoo," while another commented, "You're a pretty gorgeous feminine man." One more fan wrote, "Lots of love for loving women and being a man...that's truly human...hearts."
Babil is currently in London where he is pursuing a course in acting/filmmaking. On being asked when will he venture into the field of acting, Babil had once replied on Instagram, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."
Also read: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes?
He had once penned a long note about how Irrfan, being a notable actor, was defeated by Bollywood hunks at the box office. He had written, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)."
Irrfan died in April, 2020. He has been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?
- Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emma Watson not retiring from acting, Salman-SRK come together for Pathan
- From rumours of Emma Watson's retirement from acting making headlines to Salman Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Pathan, here are top entertainment news stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'
- Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'
- Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video
- Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture
- Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi visits mom in hospital, Kashmera, Sambhavna assure 'financial support'
- Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashraj Mukhate on going from 10k followers to 2 million with viral tracks
- Yashraj Mukhate, the memelord musician behind viral tracks such as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Hori Hai, has spoken about his journey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years
- On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster
- A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox