Irrfan's son Babil on film debut: ‘Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers’

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has offered a book on acting, signed by the late actor, to his fans 'for lending'. He also answered various fan questions about acting and his own debut.

Sharing a picture of the title page of the book on Instagram, Babil simply wrote in caption, "Up for lending". The book titled Actors On Acting is edited by Toby Cole and Helen Krich Chinoy.





Many of his fans showed interest in the book and Babil patiently answered their questions about the same and much more. He called it "one of the best books about acting." On being asked when will he venture into the field of acting, Babil replied, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

One fan asked him to suggest a book about direction and script writing, to which Babil named, "‘Story’ by Robert McKee and ‘On filmmaking’ by Alexander Mackendrick."





Babil had earlier opened up about how Irrfan tried to elevate the standard of acting in India but was 'defeated at box office by hunks with six pack abs’. Sharing one of his father's lessons, he wrote in an Instagram post, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood."

He further wrote, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)."

