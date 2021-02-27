When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again: ‘I feel satiated’
- Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Actor Hrithik Roshan remains one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood after his divorce from interior designer Sussanne Khan in 2014. In an interview in 2017, right before the release of Kaabil, he said that the thought of remarriage had not crossed his mind.
Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They have two sons together -- 14-year-old Hrehaan and 12-year-old Hridhaan.
Talking to Filmfare, Hrithik had said, “Today I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content.”
Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial equation, and often go on family vacations together. Their public appearances and support for each other on social media sparked speculation that they were planning to rekindle their relationship.
At the peak of such rumours, in 2016, Sussanne put out a tweet setting the record straight. “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority,” she wrote.
Last year, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their sons. The actor lauded her for being supportive and putting the interests of their children first.
“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he had written in an Instagram post.
Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s patriotic action drama, Fighter, which marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The film is set to release on September 30, 2022.
