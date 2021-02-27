IND USA
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at the age of 18

  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra went down memory lane as she took the ‘Do You Remember?’ challenge. She spilled the beans about a number of things, including the last person she texted and what age she had her first kiss.

In a video shared on Instagram by Netflix India, Parineeti said that her last text was to Neha, her manager. She also opened up about her first kiss, which she revealed was at the age of 18.

On being asked about the first time she went on a date, Parineeti said, “I have never been on a date. Like, I am not into cliched dates. It's like, 'Come home, we will chill, watch TV and order food.' Very casual.” She added that her first crush was Saif Ali Khan.

Parineeti also talked about the first fan mail she received, soon after the release of her debut film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. “I actually got like a scrapbook and it was just letters written to me. It was immediately after my first film. It was a big, very sweet hamper,” she said.

Also read: Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

On Friday, Parineeti made her digital debut with The Girl on the Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles, is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel.

Parineeti, who is also a singer, sang the Matlabi Yariyan song from The Girl on the Train. She made her playback singing debut in 2017 with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Next month, Parineeti will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19.

parineeti chopra

