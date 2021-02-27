IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput flew to Italy's Amalfi Coast soon after their wedding in 2015. On Saturday, she shared a couple of photos from the trip.

Sharing the throwback photos, Mira mentioned how their daughter Misha was already 'in her tummy' when they took the trip. "Throwback to one of the most spectacular trips to the Amalfi Coast curated by my favourite @viv_peres . We stayed at a stunning restyled Monastery with the most breathtaking view. And gosh the food was divine. My little bella's first holiday - inside tummy," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Miras post about her Amalfi trip.
Miras post about her Amalfi trip.


Misha was born in August 2016. At the India Today Woman Summit 2017, Shahid had called Misha his and Mira’s ‘first project together’. He also revealed an incident from when his wife was in the hospital, going through the labour pain.

“It's nice to say 'we' were pregnant because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility,” he said, adding that it was an empathetic pregnancy for him. “When I was in the labour room, I was actually holding my breath like her. At one point, I felt a little dizzy and she kind of whacked me and said, 'Why are you getting dizzy? I'm doing all the work here’.” The couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

Speaking to Zoom, Mira said Shahid's support was very important for her when she was pregnant. "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India: '20 years have gone by in the blink of eye'

Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer. The film will hit the theatres on November 5. He is also gearing up to make his digital debut with a drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK. The untitled show will release on Amazon Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor

Related Stories

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats talks about his critically acclaimed film which released on Netflix recently. The film is a satire set in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
bollywood

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks beautiful

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, shared another stunning picture of herself. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu share that one pre-Covid ritual they can’t follow now.
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu share that one pre-Covid ritual they can’t follow now.
bollywood

Covid effect on pre-shoot rituals for actors? Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor spill the beans

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Aparshakti Khurana tell us their one pre-Covid ritual which has been impacted in the current scenario.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a 'rich brat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Genelia D’Souza, who first met Riteish Deshmukh during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam, did not talk to him initially as she thought he was a 'brat'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai teaser, see her reaction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:38 PM IST
In a video that has landed on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor is seen intently watching the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. See her reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan has recreated a Game of Thrones scene in Manali, originally featuring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
bollywood

Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Shooting in Lucknow yet again for the film ‘Mission Majnu’, veteran actor Kumud Mishra sees a welcome change around
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac