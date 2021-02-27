Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput flew to Italy's Amalfi Coast soon after their wedding in 2015. On Saturday, she shared a couple of photos from the trip.

Sharing the throwback photos, Mira mentioned how their daughter Misha was already 'in her tummy' when they took the trip. "Throwback to one of the most spectacular trips to the Amalfi Coast curated by my favourite @viv_peres . We stayed at a stunning restyled Monastery with the most breathtaking view. And gosh the food was divine. My little bella's first holiday - inside tummy," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Miras post about her Amalfi trip.





Misha was born in August 2016. At the India Today Woman Summit 2017, Shahid had called Misha his and Mira’s ‘first project together’. He also revealed an incident from when his wife was in the hospital, going through the labour pain.

“It's nice to say 'we' were pregnant because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility,” he said, adding that it was an empathetic pregnancy for him. “When I was in the labour room, I was actually holding my breath like her. At one point, I felt a little dizzy and she kind of whacked me and said, 'Why are you getting dizzy? I'm doing all the work here’.” The couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

Speaking to Zoom, Mira said Shahid's support was very important for her when she was pregnant. "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India: '20 years have gone by in the blink of eye'

Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer. The film will hit the theatres on November 5. He is also gearing up to make his digital debut with a drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK. The untitled show will release on Amazon Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON