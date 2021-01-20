Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor's support during pregnancy kept her calm and happy
Shahid Kapoor was the perfect husband to Mira Rajput through both her pregnancies. In a recent interview, Mira has spoken about all the support she got from him and her family and how it helped her stay calm and happy when she was expecting.
Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to 4-year-old daughter Misha and 2-year-old son Zain.
Speaking to Zoom, Mira said Shahid's support was very important for her. "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."
Not just Shahid but her mother and sisters helped her too. "Traditional tips from mom and sisters along with my own love for yoga, helped me stay confident both mentally and physically during both Misha and Zain. Moreover, listening to your body and developing a healthy routine helped me," she said.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she has become an expert at styling her hair, posts pic with first copy of Unfinished
Earlier, Shahid had spoken about his children and the constant media gaze that is on them. In an interview to Mid-Day, Shahid had said, “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."
The couple used to share regular pictures of their children on social media but the frequency has drastically reduced in the recent days. Shahid and Mira are on a holiday in Goa and Mira has been sharing pictures from the trip on Instagram. Their children do not seem to have accompanied them on the trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday
- Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanvi Gagroo complained to OTT platform after being asked to 'compromise'
- Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who has appeared in Four More Shots Please! and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, complained to an OTT platform after its name was used as bait by someone who told her she had to 'compromise' for a role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput's latest Goa pics will give you wanderlust and also make you hungry
- Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new posts from their Goa vacation. Check them out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know biological parents
- Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee said that she never felt the need to know about her biological parents. She also expressed her desire to adopt children someday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya shares first look from Dhaakad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops post about feeling 'stuck'
- Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a cryptic note about finding comfort on the 'darkest, quietest nights'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh is flexing his 'guldasta' power in new outfit. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet wish fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut targets Twitter's Jack Dorsey, claims her account was restricted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta looks menacing as Rohini in Dhaakad first-look poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'It carried through my life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shares video of singing practice for Casanova, impresses Disha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor supported her during pregnancy, kept her happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox