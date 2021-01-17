Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have reached Goa for a vacation. After the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier on Sunday, Mira announced her arrival in the tourist state with several glimpses of her place of stay on Instagram Stories.

Showing around the place, Mira shared a picture of a private swimming pool on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Hello Goa!" A picture showed how their room was surrounded by trees with glass windows looking over a stunning view of the greenery. She also shared a photo of the beach wear she was planning to wear during her vacation and the generous spread of breads and fruits they enjoyed upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, Shahid took to his social media handles to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.

Shahid, who plays the lead in the movie, said the story celebrates undying "human spirit". He shared a new still from the film, and wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM."





Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Kabir Singh actor had started filming the movie earlier last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed the production in October and shot at various locations in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh with safety protocols in place.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

