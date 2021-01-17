Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to light up theatres this Diwali, see new still

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey has finally got a release date. The film would be the big Diwali release this year as it is set to hit theatres on November 5.

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.





Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share his new still from the film along with the release date. He wrote in caption, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ....”

Talking about why they chose Diwali for the release, producer Aman Gill said, “Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring Jersey, a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey.”

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankanj Kapur. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has music by Sachet and Parmpara. The film is a remake of the commercially successful Telugu movie of the same name.

Also read: Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot: 'This is how I will remember you'





Shahid had wrapped up the shooting of the film during the coronavirus pandemic. He had penned a note about shooting the film at such a time. He wrote, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!"

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON