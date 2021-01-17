Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot: 'This is how I will remember you'

After Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha has mourned the loss of her Fukrey co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. She shared a few behind-the-scene videos of Lucas from the film's shoot.

Sharing the videos on Twitter, Richa wrote, "Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend."





One of the videos show a few cast members chilling with Lucas during a break. They tell him to show some Punjabi dance moves. Richa even asks someone to play a Punjabi song for him. As soon as a song plays, Lucas breaks into bhangra and shows some impressive moves.

Another video shows Lucas giving a candid interview to Richa (who is heard asking him questions). She asks him how does he feel about acting in Fukrey. He answers, "very nice, mast." She then asks him about an actor named Richa and how it is to work with her. He says, "She is a very good actor, mast. I don't have any words to describe her." The video ends with Richa joining him in the frame as they share a laugh.

Farhan had shared the news of Lucas' demise on Saturday. He had tweeted, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP."

A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l44qzqa8qb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2021

Later, Ali Fazal also shared the news on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform that we have lost a very important cast member. He will be missed & remembered, always. Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas rest in peace."

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, Fukrey starred Ali, Pulkit Samrat, Richa, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in prominent roles.

