Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India: '20 years have gone by in the blink of eye'
- Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
Actor Priyanka Chopra was reminded of her Miss India victory from two decades ago on Saturday, as she took to Twitter to congratulate the contestants of 'this year's pageant'.
Priyanka, who won Miss India and then Miss World, has since become one of the most popular Indian celebrities in the world. After a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka shifted base to Hollywood some years ago.
"Many congratulations to the contestants of this year’s pageant. A world of opportunity awaits each one of you… grab it and make it your own. Thank you @feminamissindia for this wonderful reminder & for giving me an amazing starting point...," she wrote in a tweet, sharing a picture of a memento with an image of her being crowned Miss India on it.
She continued, "20 years have gone by in the blink of eye!" The finale of the latest edition of Miss India will be telecast on Sunday.
Priyanka recently shared a story about an accident that took place backstage at the Miss World pageant. She said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I have this crazy tendril down my face. At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn't. I was trying to curl my hair and there was like, 90 girls backstage, and everyone was moving around and getting their hair and make-up done. I was trying to curl my hair and somebody jostled me. I burnt myself and the skin scabbed."
Also read: Priyanka Chopra explains her ‘crazy tendril’ at Miss World pageant: ‘I burnt myself and the skin scabbed’
“I had like this big mark which I had to conceal with concealer and that big tendril. Every time I look back at that picture, I am like, 'The choice of the tendril! Really!'” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship
- Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants
- Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative
- Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks beautiful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives
- Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, shared another stunning picture of herself. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid effect on pre-shoot rituals for actors? Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor spill the beans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a 'rich brat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai teaser, see her reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video
- Kartik Aaryan has recreated a Game of Thrones scene in Manali, originally featuring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'
- Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supriya Pathak: Daily soaps ruined TV; I hope we don’t ruin OTT, as shows are getting repetitive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar revisits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Watch
- Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox