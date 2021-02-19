Priyanka Chopra explains her ‘crazy tendril’ at Miss World pageant: ‘I burnt myself and the skin scabbed’

Priyanka Chopra created history when she won the coveted Miss World title in 2000. However, she had an accident minutes before she went on the stage and covered up the injury with her hair.

When Priyanka was getting ready for the Miss World pageant, she burnt herself with a curling iron when someone accidentally ‘jostled’ her. It left a mark on her forehead, which she covered up with her hair.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka reminisced about winning Miss World 2000. “I have this crazy tendril down my face. At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn't. I was trying to curl my hair and there was like, 90 girls backstage, and everyone was moving around and getting their hair and make-up done. I was trying to curl my hair and somebody jostled me. I burnt myself and the skin scabbed,” she said.

“I had like this big mark which I had to conceal with concealer and that big tendril. Every time I look back at that picture, I am like, 'The choice of the tendril! Really!'” she added.

Earlier, in an interview, Priyanka said that she nearly had a wardrobe malfunction during the Miss World pageant. Her dress was taped to her and because of the stress-induced perspiration, the tape came off. “And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up,” she told People.

Priyanka turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished, which came out earlier this month. Within days of its release, the book featured in the New York Times’ best-sellers list. It chronicles her journey, from her childhood, facing racist bullying in an American high school to winning the Miss India and Miss World pageants and becoming a successful Bollywood and Hollywood star.

