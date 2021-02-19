Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch video
- Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Days after her intimate wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza was seen at the airport, flying out of Mumbai. She interacted with the paparazzi stationed at the airport and posed for selfies with fans before entering the terminal.
In videos shared online, Dia is seen wearing a navy blue anarkali kurta with off-white palazzo pants. She asked the photographers, “Kaise aana hua aap logon ka (How come you are here)?” One of them replied that they are always around, as a part of their job.
On Monday, Dia married Vaibhav in the garden of her building complex. The low-key ceremony was attended by a few from the entertainment industry, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.
Sharing pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote in an Instagram post, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”
Dia, who has been vocal about protecting the environment, opted for ‘a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste’. “The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Dia and Vaibhav chose a priestess to solemnise the wedding instead of a male priest. “We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, ‘there is no lie in their fire.’ So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment,” she wrote, adding that they chose to do away with the ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidaai’ rituals.
After the wedding, Dia distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside the venue. She also sent them personalised notes, from her and Vaibhav.
