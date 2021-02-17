IND USA
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza looks ravishing in red in unseen new picture from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. See here

  • An new picture of Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, at their wedding on Monday, has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST

A new picture from Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on Monday, in an intimate family affair.

Smriti took to social media on Wednesday to share new pictures, and wrote in her caption, "Congratulations Dia and Vaibhav! Wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead."


Dia shared the first images from her wedding on Tuesday, in a series of social media posts. She captioned them, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

While the first and second picture showed the couple taking 'pheras', a third showed them at the 'varmala' ceremony. Another showed them sitting at the 'mandap'.

The wedding was conducted by a priestess, deviating from the norm. Fans were quick to notice it in Dia's pictures. One reacted saying, "priestess...living feminism in true sense," while another said, "woman panditji first tym dekha (seen for the first time)." A third person said, "And if I am not wrong it is the lady pundit who is chanting the mantras."

Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding conducted by priestess, fans say she is 'living feminism in true sense'

Several industry figures such as Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated the newlyweds. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

