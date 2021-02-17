Dia Mirza looks ravishing in red in unseen new picture from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. See here
- An new picture of Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, at their wedding on Monday, has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Check it out here.
A new picture from Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on Monday, in an intimate family affair.
Smriti took to social media on Wednesday to share new pictures, and wrote in her caption, "Congratulations Dia and Vaibhav! Wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead."
Dia shared the first images from her wedding on Tuesday, in a series of social media posts. She captioned them, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."
While the first and second picture showed the couple taking 'pheras', a third showed them at the 'varmala' ceremony. Another showed them sitting at the 'mandap'.
The wedding was conducted by a priestess, deviating from the norm. Fans were quick to notice it in Dia's pictures. One reacted saying, "priestess...living feminism in true sense," while another said, "woman panditji first tym dekha (seen for the first time)." A third person said, "And if I am not wrong it is the lady pundit who is chanting the mantras."
Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding conducted by priestess, fans say she is 'living feminism in true sense'
Several industry figures such as Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated the newlyweds. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza looks ravishing in red in unseen new picture from wedding with Vaibhav
- An new picture of Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, at their wedding on Monday, has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi cries while singing for husband Ritesh
- Bigg Boss 14: Weeks after teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant was seen remembering her husband, Ritesh, and crying as she sang for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Kareena prepares to give birth, parents Randhir, Babita spotted at church
- Kareena Kapoor's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were spotted at the Mount Mary Church on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta send Dia Mirza love as she marries Vaibhav Rekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya-Abhishek spotted at airport, Navya to join family business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she feels at home on the battlefield, finds 'solace in conflict'
- Sharing a new behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she thrives on conflict, and was 'born to fight'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput attended her bestie's wedding on Tuesday and has shared stunning pictures from the function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav's wedding conducted by priestess, fans hail actor's 'feminism'
- Dia Mirza has shared a number of pictures from her marriage to Vaibhav Rekhi, but one particular picture with the woman priest at the helm of affairs, has charmed the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana channeled her glamorous self yet again and shared a set of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The star kid is currently pursuing higher education in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character's look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta
- Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not acting, Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has said that she's ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox