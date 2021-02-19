Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife on his wedding with Dia Mirza: 'It’s a really nice extension for daughter Samaira'
- Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot earlier with week with Vaibhav Rekhi. While all have been going gaga over their eco-friendly wedding and choice of a female priest, Vaibhav's ex-wife yoga instructor Sunaina too approves of the match.
She recently took to Instagram Stories and mentioned how this is a 'really nice extension for' her daughter Samaira.
In the video, she says: "I’m Sunaina Rekhi. You must’ve heard my name, and if not, now it’s all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia and I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I’m okay, if Samaira and I are fine. Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives."
"Also, I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives. If Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now. She carries that beauty and that energy into her future, which is so lovely, to be able to see love in a marriage. I think that’s very special, and I’m very happy for Samaira and I’m very happy for her dad, and for Dia."
Also read: When Salman Khan did not get any work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because Bhagyashree ‘poora credit leke bhaag gayi’
After her wedding to Vaibhav, Dia had posted many pictures and written: "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol wishes Ajay's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime for last 22 years'
- Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wears Nick's jacket as she steps out of vanity van on Citadel sets
- Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from the sets of her film Citadel in London to answer some fan questions and chat with her fans about her book, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife is happy about his wedding with Dia Mirza
- Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend
- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'
- Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction: Juhi brims with pride to see SRK's son Aryan, her daughter Jahnavi
- Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts
- Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for ₹5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic
- Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox