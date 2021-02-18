When Salman Khan did not get any work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because Bhagyashree ‘poora credit leke bhaag gayi’
- Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
Actor Salman Khan became a household name with the massive success of his breakthrough film, Maine Pyaar Kiya, but was shockingly out of work for months afterwards. During an earlier appearance on a TV show, he revealed that it was because his co-star Bhagyashree got married and quit films.
Maine Pyaar Kiya, which marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya, is the story of Prem (Salman) and Suman (Bhagyashree), who fall in love but have to fight family differences to be together. The film was loved by critics and the audience alike, and became the highest-grossing film of the 1980s.
On Aap Ki Adalat, Salman revealed that he did not get any film offers after Maine Pyaar Kiya. “Uske baad 4-5 mahine tak koi kaam nahi mila tha mujhe. Aisa lag raha tha ki kaam milega bhi nahi kyunki Bhagyashree madam ne uss waqt decide kar liya tha ki main ab filmein nahi karungi, main shaadi karungi (I did not get any work for four or five months after Maine Pyaar Kiya came out. I thought I would not even get any work because Bhagyashree decided that she would get married and quit films),” he said.
“Aur unhone jaake shaadi kar liya aur poora credit, jo credit hota hai film ka, woh leke bhaag gayi. Aisa laga industry walon ko ki main toh woh thi, yeh toh kuch nahi the (She got married and ran away with the entire credit of the film’s success. Everyone from the industry thought she was the main reason it worked and I was just there),” he added.
Also read | Priyanka Chopra says her relationships before Nick Jonas 'always ended up being toxic': 'I kept making same mistakes'
Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, had to intervene. Salim requested filmmaker-producer GP Sippy, whom he had worked with on several films, to make an announcement that he had signed Salman for a project. When the announcement was carried in a trade magazine, filmmakers and producers were reassured of Salman’s bankability and came to him with film offers.
Currently, Salman is awaiting the release of Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, will release in theatres this Eid.
