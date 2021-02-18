IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra says her relationships before Nick Jonas ‘always ended up being toxic’: ‘I kept making same mistakes'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says her relationships before Nick Jonas ‘always ended up being toxic’: ‘I kept making same mistakes'

  • Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Before Priyanka Chopra found her happily-ever-after with husband Nick Jonas, she was in relationships that somehow ‘always ended up being toxic’. In a new interview, she talked about how she broke out of that pattern.

Priyanka made a list of things that were absolutely non-negotiable to her. Once she ‘took a dating hiatus’ and focussed on herself, Nick came into her life. The two got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

On the Rachael Ray Show, Priyanka said, “Well, I had just come out of my last relationship. I kept making the same mistakes in my relationships. I would prioritise the other person or... It just always ended up being toxic. I really thought that I needed time to think about why did my relationships become like that.”

“So, on the advice of my best friend Tamanna and her husband Sudeep... He told me, 'Write down five non-negotiable things.' So I wrote down the five things that I was like, 'alright, this is non-negotiable for me', and I swear to God, as soon as I sort of gave that up and took a dating hiatus and I spent time with myself and started just embracing life again, Nick came into my life,” she added.

Also read: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants

Earlier this month, Priyanka turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished, in which she chronicled her journey from childhood to becoming a star in Bollywood and Hollywood. She also dedicated a chapter to her love story with Nick.

Priyanka is currently stationed in London, where she is filming Amazon's spy series Citadel, while Nick is at their Los Angeles home. The two will executive produce an unscripted series, tentatively titled Sangeet, which will be inspired by their own wedding. The show will mark their maiden joint venture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra turned red as she recalled 'the moment' she realised that she was in love with Nick Jonas. Listen to her tell the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her unpleasant experiences in her memoir, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her unpleasant experiences in her memoir, Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka says why she did not speak up about demeaning experiences in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she did not speak about the demeaning experiences she had in Bollywood back then because she was 'trying to make a career at that point'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka says her relationships before Nick 'always ended up being toxic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
bollywood

It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Brands are roping in expecting and new mom actors to promote and endorse their pregnancy care products; experts say this is helping break stereotypes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
bollywood

When SRK had wittiest comeback for anchor: 'Get rich, then become a philosopher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • At a 2018 panel discussion, actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reaction when an anchor asked him about why he kept talking about 'profit' in a discussion about 'creativity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen in Bandra on Thursday noon amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
bollywood

Swara says 'don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana becomes MP

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
bollywood

Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's 3rd DCA talent, Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Karan Johar took to social media and revealed that Dhairya Karwa is the third of the four talents roped in for his DCA talent squad. The actor was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and will soon appear in Ranveer Singh-led 83.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
bollywood

Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen, was at her candid best in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She answered questions about everything, from her relationship status to career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
bollywood

Honsla Rakh poster: Diljit Dosanjh to take over Dussehra 2021 with Shehnaaz Gil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor shared the first poster of the film on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
bollywood

Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Dia Mirza spoke of how husband Vaibhav Rekhi and she decided on a priestess to conduct their wedding. She noted that Sheela Atta was the aunt of her childhood friend Ananya, who is also a priestess. She also spoke about how theirs was an eco-friendly wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
bollywood

R Madhavan honoured with Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP