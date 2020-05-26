Bhagyashree says a photographer once asked Salman Khan to ‘catch and smooch her’. His reply won her over

bollywood

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:49 IST

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s innocent romance in Maine Pyaar Kiya captured the hearts of the nation and catapulted them to fame. The two stars were approached for several photoshoots together, back in the day.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Bhagyashree said that a popular photographer wanted to take ‘hot’ pictures of her and Salman. The photographer asked the Dabangg star to take her by surprise and plant a kiss on her lips.

“There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her,’” she revealed.

Bhagyashree, who overheard the conversation, was blown away by Salman’s response. He flatly refused to do any such thing without her consent.

“All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people,” she said.

Even though Maine Pyaar Kiya became a massive success, Bhagyashree gave up a career in films to focus on her marriage and motherhood. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, she had said, “Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud.”

Bhagyashree’s upcoming projects include Radha Krishna Kumar’s Jaan (tentative title), starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, which has Kangana Ranaut playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

