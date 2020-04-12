Salman Khan gives hilarious twist to Maine Pyaar Kiya kiss, shows what it would be like during coronavirus pandemic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:33 IST

Salman Khan, who is stuck in his Panvel farmhouse due to the lockdown, is finding fun ways to entertain his fans. The superstar gave a hilarious twist to one of his iconic scenes in Maine Pyaar Kiya, his first film as a leading man, and gave a glimpse of what it would look like if it were shot in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shared by Salman on his Twitter account begins with the original scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya, in which he reads a letter from his ladylove bidding him goodbye and leaving a lipstick mark on the wall of glass. The scene ends with him kissing the lipstick mark left behind by her.

However, things would be a little different if the same scene were shot in the current circumstances. The second half of the video has Salman recreating the same scene, but with a funny twist at the end. He sees the lipstick mark on the glass wall, but instead of kissing it, he sprays it with sanitiser and wipes it away.

“If MPK releases now... Happy Easter. Stay focused and stay strong!” Salman wrote on Twitter. The tweet got thousands of likes and retweets within minutes.

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvan (son of actor Sohail Khan), while the rest of his family is at their Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai. Despite being “scared” and missing everyone, he said in a video shared on social media that they were staying put and urged everyone else to remain indoors as well.

Also read | Salman Khan eats horse food during lockdown, seems to enjoy it: ‘It’s damn good’

Meanwhile, Salman has been doing his bit to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as well. After taking on the financial responsibility of 25,000 daily wage workers from the film and television industries, he sponsored rations for the families of daily wage workers.

Salman’s close friend and politician Baba Siddique shared pictures of a godown and trucks filled with supplies and wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more