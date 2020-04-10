e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan eats horse food during lockdown, seems to enjoy it: ‘It’s damn good’

Salman Khan eats horse food during lockdown, seems to enjoy it: ‘It’s damn good’

Actor Salman Khan has shared a new video in which he can be seen helping himself to some of his horse’s breakfast.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan and his ‘love’, in a screengrab from his new video.
Salman Khan and his ‘love’, in a screengrab from his new video.
         

Actor Salman Khan has shared a new video of himself eating horse food, and seemingly enjoying it. The actor, who is isolating himself at his Panvel farmhouse, took to Instagram to share the video on Friday.

He captioned it, “Breakfast with my love...” In the video, Salman, who is wearing his trademark T-shirt and jeans combo, chews on strands of grass, and feeds some to his horse. “It’s damn good,” he can be heard saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

Breakfast with my love...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The video has over 3.5 million views, and his fans lapped it lapped it up. “Love you bhaijaan,” one person wrote. Another commented that they’d watch his film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan again.

Salman has been sharing regular social media updates during the nationwide lockdown. He recently posted pictures of a mosque and a graveyard, and applauded the public’s effort to shut them down. “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . . #IndiaFightsCorona,” he’d tweeted.

Also read: Salman Khan shares a moving Covid-19 video featuring Dabangg 3 actor Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar. Watch

Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers who have been affected by the 21-day lockdown. The actor started the process of transferring funds into the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Wednesday.

