Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage workers after financially helping 25,000. Fans call him ‘true hero’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:15 IST

Actor Salman Khan is doing his bit to ensure that daily wage workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic do not go hungry. The actor’s close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he is providing rations to the daily wage workers whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown.

“Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again,” Siddique wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of a godown and trucks filled with supplies.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!”

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry! (2/2) — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

Fans lauded Salman for silently helping daily wage workers and called him a “true hero”. Check out some of the tweets:

More reason to love Salman bhai ❤️ — Salmania💯🔛 (@Salmani11368164) April 10, 2020

Proud to be Bhaijaan Fan ♥️👏 pic.twitter.com/tIhJZRIkDH — Amit Lalwani (@AmitLalwani) April 10, 2020

True hero never showoff — Devil Pasha 🇮🇳 (@BeingDevilPasha) April 10, 2020

Sàlmàn Bhai ki Tarah koi Actor Nhi — Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai..😡 (@TIGER_SALMANs) April 10, 2020

Proud of you Bhaijaan ♥️🙏 — Devil Pasha 🇮🇳 (@BeingDevilPasha) April 10, 2020

Last month, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said that Salman would monetarily help 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry through his charitable organisation Being Human Foundation.

“Salman’s Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly,” Tiwari told PTI.

Also read | Sunny Leone: ‘First thing I want to do after lockdown is drop my kids off to school and have a breather’

Meanwhile, Salman’s family has been arranging meals for their entire building as well as his security guards. His other employees’ needs are also being taken care of.

Currently, Salman is isolating himself at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan (son of actor Sohail Khan), while the rest of his family is at their Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai.

“I haven’t seen my father for three weeks, Nirvaan hasn’t seen his father for three weeks. We are scared and we are saying it with full bravery,” Salman said in a video shared on Instagram recently, urging fans to practice social distancing, as it is the only way to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more