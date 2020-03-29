e-paper
Salman Khan to help 25000 daily wage workers from film industry, will transfer money in their accounts

Salman Khan to help 25000 daily wage workers from film industry, will transfer money in their accounts

Salman Khan will take care of the financial needs of 25,000 daily wage workers in the film industry through his NGO, Being Human Foundation.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:14 IST
PTI
Salman Khan comes forward with his share of help for daily wage workers amid coronavirus pandemic.
         

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).

According to FWICE president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

“Salman’s Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly,” Tiwari told PTI.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan can ‘take away’ coronavirus, says Karan Johar’s son Yash. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta react

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri actor and politician Ravi Kishan is also helping technicians from Bhojpuri film industry. He has been donating ration to the needy.

Akshay Kumar has pledged to contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund. “Main kaun hota hoon ‘charity’ yah ‘donate’ karne waala? (who am I to donate or make any charity?)”. Doosri baat ki hum apni country ko Bharat Maa kehte hain. Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai. Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (We address our country as Bharat Maa. So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa.),” he had told Hindustan Times.

Earlier in the week, filmmakers and actors, including Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Nitesh Tiwari pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage earners. The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.

On March 18, the Producers Guild of India announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their decision came after many filmmakers, including Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, raised concerns over the impact of shutdown on the daily wage workers.

