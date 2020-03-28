e-paper
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund: ‘All that matters is the lives of our people’

Akshay Kumar has vowed to contribute Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar is the latest actor to contribute money towards the fight against coronavirus.
Akshay Kumar is the latest actor to contribute money towards the fight against coronavirus.(IANS)
         

Akshay Kumar has pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund. The actor said saving people’s lives is most important right now.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” Akshay wrote in tweet on Saturday.

 

Previously, Telugu actor Prabhas donated Rs 4 crore to the cause. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against Covid-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who gave Rs 2 crore for the cause first. Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs 70 lakh while Ram Charan’s father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave Rs 1 crore. Young superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the cause. Comedian Kapil Sharma also contributed Rs 50 lakh to the fight against Covid-19.

PM Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government’s fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he said on Twitter.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19,” he said, adding the fund has been constituted respecting that spirit.

