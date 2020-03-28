e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban, Disha Patani posts fire emoji

Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban, Disha Patani posts fire emoji

Krishna Shroff’s latest workout videos is bound to give you fitness and couple goals amid coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screengrab of Krishna Shroff's workout video.
A screengrab of Krishna Shroff’s workout video.
         

Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff, has shared an inspirational workout video that is bound to set new fitness goals for fans amid coronavirus lockdown. In one of the videos, Krishna can be seen balancing her body on her beau Eban Hyams’ legs as they practice yoga at a picturesque balcony. In another, she is simply sunbathing.Krishna looks stunning in black bikini in both videos.

Sharing them on Instagram, she wrote, “Making the best out of every situation that comes our way. Hope everyone’s staying home and safe and keeping your mind and body happy and healthy.”

 

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi reveals her brother is a pilot, father a pharmacist, slams discrimination against professions

While most of her industry colleagues praised her, fans were worried because of her closeness with Eban. Disha was quick to comment with a puke emoji on the post. Ashmit Patel wrote, “Serious couple goals you two,” while Elli Avram replied with “Eeeey.” However, a fan asked her to maintain social distancing.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Recently, Krishna was seen in a fun Tik Tok video with her brother Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani. In the video, Disha and Krishna can be seen replicating a popular meme. The two girls are seen mouthing the dialogues: “Some girl asked my man, ‘is she your girlfriend girlfriend or just a girl you’re talking to?’ B**ch if I kill you are you dead dead or just not breathing?”

Hindustantimes

Krishna recently went on a a romantic vacation in Mizoram with Eban and returned to Mumbai a few days ago. They were also spotted wearing masks at the airport. Sharing the loved-up picture, she wrote, “Phawts, Mizoram... You’ve been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing + doing some amazing things comes to an end today. #blessed. See you soon, Mumbai!” Krishna can be seen putting a peck on Eban’s cheek as they pose in a hotel balcony under the night sky with the well-lit hills in the background.

