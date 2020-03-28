Divyanka Tripathi reveals her brother is a pilot, father a pharmacist, slams discrimination against professions

tv

Mar 28, 2020

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has slammed people who are discriminating against doctors and airline staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. She called it a “dastardly act” and shared that her brother is a pilot and her father is a pharmacist - both are risking their lives everyday so that essential services can continue during the current lockdown.

Sharing a screenshot of a news item about an airline staff member and her mother who were ostracised by their neighbours, Divyanka wrote on Instagram, “#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don’t lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it ‘failed to mention that he’s NOT COVID POSITIVE’, I didn’t know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE!”



She further wrote, “My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It’s a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled and we are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them!”

“Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive,” the actor concluded.

