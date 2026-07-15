Strictest action will be taken against guilty in Badrinath temple theft: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the guilty in the Badrinath Temple theft will face the strictest action, adding that the government would not allow the incident to be politicised. Dhami spoke at the ‘Jan-Jan ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan ke Dwar’ programme in Gopeshwar. (HT Photo)

“The Badrinath Temple theft case is an extremely serious matter. The government will not allow any kind of politics over it, and the strictest action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

Dhami spoke at the ‘Jan-Jan ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan ke Dwar’ programme in Gopeshwar, Chamoli, aimed at bridging the gap between the administration and the public by taking government services directly to people’s doorsteps.

He said more than six lakh people across Uttarakhand had participated in the first phase of the campaign, while over 60,000 public grievances were resolved on the spot. The initiative, he added, marked five years of the state government’s commitment to “service, good governance and dedication”.

Highlighting development initiatives, the CM said the state government was working for the holistic development of border villages in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of treating them as “first villages”. He reiterated the PM’s assertion that the third decade of the 21st century would belong to Uttarakhand.

Dhami said the state achieved several milestones in recent years, including hosting G20 meetings and the National Games, while the launch of winter tourism had boosted local employment. He said investment agreements worth ₹3.75 lakh crore had been signed, with projects worth more than ₹1 lakh crore already under implementation.

He added that the state’s GST collections and per capita income had increased, while sectors such as startups, tourism and homestays had witnessed rapid growth. According to him, the state was also witnessing a trend of reverse migration, with young people returning to villages to pursue self-employment.

Dhami urged people to actively participate in the camps being organised under the ‘Jan-Jan ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan ke Dwar’ campaign and the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to avail themselves of government welfare schemes and contribute to the state’s development. He said the government remained committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reached the last person in society.