Toying with fame: Why pop's biggest stars are ending up on toy shelves

There's a new flex in pop culture this year, and it has nothing to do with chart numbers or sold-out tours. It's about whether a toy company thinks you're worth putting in a box. Here's the full rundown.

Olivia Rodrigo has become the first music artist to receive multiple dedicated LEGO sets. LEGO officially unveiled her five-set collection on 30 June 2026, confirming a global launch date of 1 August 2026 across LEGO.com, LEGO stores and selected retailers worldwide. Built around her three studio albums and reportedly co-designed with her input, the line includes five exclusive minifigures and a personalised LEGO Botanicals set, a first for the brand and for any artist to date.

Mattel gave Miley Cyrus her own Barbie Signature doll, debuting through Mattel Creations on 30 June 2026 before rolling out to Amazon, Walmart, and Target shortly after. Sculpted to her likeness and modelled on her "Golden Burning Sun" music video look, complete with a faux-leather outfit and microphone accessory, it joins a premium collector's line that has previously honoured stars such as Stevie Nicks, Mariah Carey, Kylie Minogue and Tina Turner.

Funko has released two separate Sabrina Carpenter Pop figures within roughly a year, a rare feat for any current pop star. The first arrived in August 2025, capturing her "Short n' Sweet" era in a blue nightgown look, standing around three inches tall. A second figure, based on her "Manchild" music video and its distinctive styling, is officially scheduled for release on 16 August 2026, joining Funko's growing Pop! Rocks lineup of contemporary musicians.

Mattel's three-figure WWE Elite Collection John Cena set went on sale in late 2025, tracing his wrestling career across three distinct eras in a single boxed release. The figures cover his earliest days as "The Prototype," his breakout "Word Life" period, and a look from his 2025 retirement tour, each with its own accessories and gear. Rather than marking his farewell with one figure, Mattel packaged his entire career arc into a single collectible timeline.

Spanish singer Lola Indigo became the third celebrity to receive her own official Bratz doll, released on 2 November 2025 by MGA Entertainment. She followed Kylie Jenner and Karol G into the line, with a design inspired by her Spanish stadium tour, including her signature white-and-brown hair, plus a second outfit drawn from one of her recent music videos. The release confirmed that the celebrity-doll trend now extends well beyond just LEGO and Mattel's own product lines.

Together, these aren't isolated marketing stunts. Toy companies get instant cultural relevance and a fanbase already primed to spend, especially now that it's not only children but also adults who are buying collectibles. For the stars, it's a shot at something more lasting than a chart position, a version of themselves fans can hold onto long after the tour ends.

So the next time a pop star announces a fragrance line or a clothing drop, don't be too impressed. The real sign that they've made it is a toy company deciding to immortalise them in plastic.

(Compiled by Mahtab Kaur)