Priyanka Chopra’s grandmother used to tell her parents, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 09:17 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that having a child with husband Nick Jonas is on the agenda. Priyanka appeared on the May cover of UK’s Tatler magazine.

“Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” she said. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Priyanka has been making waves in Hollywood, where she has a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling lined up, in addition to a role in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix superhero film and Matrix 4. She credited her parents for being the biggest influence in her life.

She said, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

Priyanka and Nick are currently in self-isolation in the US, where coronavirus cases skyrocketed past 100000 on Friday. In India, over 800 cases have been reported, while the global tally has surged past 500000. Priyanka has been spreading awareness about precautionary measures one should take to combat the spread of the virus, and recently conducted a live interaction with WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom.

