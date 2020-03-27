Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas do a couple workout in the sun as they stay in isolation. Watch

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in quarantine in Los Angeles since a few weeks amid coronavirus outbreak. Nick has now shared a video from their couple workout in the sun on his Instagram stories.

Priyanka reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Let’s get it @nickjonas.” Both of them can be seen practising squats with weights in the open area. Some music can also be heard playing in the background. While Nick is in a black vest and shorts, Priyanka is in black gym wear. As soon as Nick finishes his workout, Priyanka also puts her weights down and cheers for herself.

The actor recently took the #safehands challenge and shared a video in which she is seen washing her hands with liquid soap, singing a song penned by Nick. The song goes: “Whenever you are washing hands, whenever you are washing hands, it’s a simple thing to do, let’s do it for me and you, whenever you are washing hands...”

In the video, Priyanka uses her elbow to turn on and turn off the tap to prevent contamination. Towards the end of the video, she advised everyone to wash their hands for at least 20-25 seconds for their own safety and for the well-being of their family.

She nominated Nick, cousin Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan among others to take up the challenge, Priyanka captioned: “ I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve.”

She had earlier shared a video in which she was seen talking about staying in isolation. She had said, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

