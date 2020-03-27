Hrithik Roshan’s appeal to his young fans: ‘Make adults understand there is no bravery in stepping out’

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video message for his young fans, asking them to stop the adults from stepping out of their houses amid coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight . #coronavirus #stayhome.”

In the video, Hrithik says in Hindi, “Hello kids, I really need your help. Now only you can beat coronavirus. I feel some people are grownups only by their age, we need to wake them up to beat coronavirus. We need to make these adults understand that there is no bravery in stepping out, one needs to fight the virus by staying at home. One needs to show courage by staying at home. I know there are a few adults who do not listen to anyone but they will listen to you, when you tell them that if they care for you or your family, then only they will understand the importance of social distancing. Will you do this for me? You also have to take care of themselves. We all need to work together. Wake the grownups and beat coronavirus. All the best, love you all.”

On Thursday, Hrithik had stressed that the safety of the frontline workers must be ensured, and took a proactive step by procuring masks for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He tweeted: “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers.”

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

He also paid his gratitude to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray for giving him the opportunity to support the Maharashtra government. “My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe,” he added.

Sussanne Khan at Hrithik Roshan’s house.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved into his house to co-parent their kids. Hrithik had shared a picture of her stationed in a living room and wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

