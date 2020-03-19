Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation: ‘Our lives have turned upside down, it feels like out of a movie, but it’s not’

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:03 IST

As coronavirus outbreak continues to claim lives across the world, Priyanka Chopra has shared a video, asking people to stock up on love, compassion, gratitude, kindness and joy. Her posts comes amid reports of panic buying in several nations amid coronavirus lockdown. She also shared a video to talk to her fans about how husband Nick Jonas and she are dealing with their 8th day in self-quarantine.

In a video message for her fans, Priyanka says, “I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Priyanka posted another video on her social media platforms and wrote, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”

Actor Kerry Washington seconded Priyanka’s thoughts and wrote on Twitter, “There are a lot of aspects of #SocialDistancing that have become unexpected gifts. Like keeping my family close and having time to stock up on gratitude, kindness, compassion and joy. LOVE THIS @priyankachopra.”

There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/QhDi4ITDqF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

In an attempt to minimise the growing misinformation around the novel coronavirus, Priyanka on Tuesday shared important and authentic details about COVID-19 from UNICEF. The actor took to Twitter to share the information with her followers. “Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spread fear & panic. Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself & your family,” she tweeted.

“Visit the @UNICEFwebsite for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus,” she added along with a link to UNICEF’s article on COVID-19.

Priyanka has also been spending quality time with her German shepherd named Gino. She had shared pictures of the pet on Instagram and wrote, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames” The actor is seen giving Gino a warm hug in the pictures.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and will be next seen in several projects such as The Matrix 4, The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

