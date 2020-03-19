Salman Khan sketches amid coronavirus crisis: ‘The way we dress is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done’

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:07 IST

Salman Khan, who has discontinued work on his big Eid release Radhe amid the coronavirus lockdown, is practising his hobby at home. Making the best use of his time indoors, Salman has shared a video of himself sketching.

Salman has made a picture of a man and a woman in black clothes. While the man has his head covered, the woman has her face partially covered in the portrait. Before he puts pencil to paper, he says, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.” The actor seems to be hinting at how people are now covering themselves up with masks and gloves as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The video shows Salman sketching while standing with the paper on a high table. He goes on to use the side of his palm and then blows away the extra carbon from the paper. His fans loved the portrait and praised it on social media. A fan wrote, “Amazing talents...” Another wrote, “This is so lit.” Many called it “awesome” and “amazing” in the comments section.

Salman has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up for release around Eid this year. It also stars Salman’s Bharat co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva, who also directed Salman’s last film, Dabangg 3.

As cine bodies have decided to stop shooting for all films and shows amid the Covid-19 spread, many other Bollywood celebrities are also in self-quarantine at home. Ayushamann Khurrana had shared videos and pictures from his painting session with his writer wife Tahira Kashyap and kids Varushka and Virajveer.

