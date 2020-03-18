Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap paint with kids amid coronavirus lockdown, show off their art pieces. See pics

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker-writer wife Tahira Kashap have finally found a way to keep their kids occupied in the times of coronavirus lockdown. Ayushmann has shared a video in his Instagram stories showing how his entire family sat together to paint at night.

The video shows Ayushmann’s daughter Varushka, in a pink night suit, and son Virajveer, in a tee and pyjamas, engrossed in their respective paintings. Tahira can be seen working on a drawing of lips on the paper. Her daughter too is seen making a similar drawing. Ayushmann then shows off his own painting at the end of the video which shows a woman and a man (wearing a nosering like his character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) facing each other. He captioned it, “the last one is mine - gender fluid”.

Later, Tahira posted a picture of four paintings kept one after each other. She wrote in caption, “Art at home! Four of us painted together after a long time, guess who has made which painting! Also a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to maintain safety and one way of doing that is to understand why schools and public places have been shut. Let’s not encourage group classes where coaches and teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let’s please stay at home and contribute to containing the virus to the best of our capabilities.”

Twinkle Khanna, who had posted a picture of her reading sessions with her daughter Nitara, was impressed by the couple’s idea to keep their kids involved, reacted, “Lovely!”

Tahira also posted a picture of many more paintings on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Today’s masterpieces by the tribe.”

As shootings of all films and shows has been halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ayushmann is keeping indoors and spending quality time with his family. He was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which emerged out as a hit at the box office. He has two more films in his kitty -- Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Anubhav Sinha’s next thriller.

