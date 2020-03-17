Sunny Leone’s family is masked amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this’

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:30 IST

Sunny Leone has shared a family picture in which the actor, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids - Nisha, Noah and Asher are seen wearing masks as they gear up to venture outdoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sunny expressed disappointment over how their kids have to adopt such a lifestyle.

Sharing the family picture on Instagram, she wrote, “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!” While Sunny and Daniel are seen wearing black masks, their three kids are in colourful masks.

Sunny’s daughter Nisha is four years old and her twin boys Noah and Asher turned two this month. While Nisha was adopted by the couple from Latur in Maharashtra, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy.

Sunny has been regularly sharing pictures and candid videos of herself as she spends time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. She shared a video on Sunday which had her making funny faces for the camera while enjoying a drink with music playing in the background. She wrote in caption, “The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!”

The actor had, however, hosted a Holi bash last week and pictures and videos from their celebrations were shared online. There are many pictures of the actor and her family playing with colours and water in the company of their friends and team members.

Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebrities are also sharing updates about how they are spending time at home. While Katrina has shared a series of videos from her workout at home, Arjun is banking on movies to keep himself occupied during his self-quarantine period.

