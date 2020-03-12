Inside Sunny Leone’s Holi bash with kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:43 IST

Sunny Leone had hosted an unplanned bash on Holi for her friends and family and has now shared more pictures from the party on Instagram. The candid pictures show her, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids playing with colours in high spirits.

Sunny posted several pictures with her team members and friends on Instagram with the caption, “Last min choice to have a small get together for Holi! So much fun guys!” She followed it with another post, mainly of her family members and captioned it, “Part 2 and done!! Lol.”

Sunny Leone helps out her son during Holi party.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their kids.

Sunny Leone and family play with colours during Holi bash.

Sunny Leone empties her colour packet on a friend.

Both Sunny and her daughter Nisha dressed in identical white salwar-kameez while Daniel and their twins Noah and Asher were in white kurta-pyjamas. A picture shows Sunny talking to Daniel from a distance while holding one of their sons in her arms. Another candid picture shows Nisha applying colour on her father’s hair and the latter shrieking in delight. There are also pictures of a friend applying colour on Sunny’s face as she poses with her gang for the camera.

She had earlier shared a few pictures and a video from their Holi celebrations. She captioned the post, “Happy Holi everyone! Such a nice day with my beautiful family!” Daniel had also wished his followers “Happy Holi!!!!” with a picture of his daughter applying colour on him and a video him chasing Sunny and his son to play Holi with them.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee says he was thrown out of three projects in one day: ‘Those four years of struggle were like 40 years’

Sunny was last seen in a dance number titled Battiyan Bujhaado in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s 2019 film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. She will also be seen as a warrior in a historical film, Veeramadevi. She is also said to be working in her Malayalam debut film, Rangeela.

Follow @htshowbiz for more