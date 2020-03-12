Manoj Bajpayee says he was thrown out of three projects in one day: ‘Those four years of struggle were like 40 years’

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:23 IST

Manoj Bajpayee has shared secrets about filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Thappad. Manoj has spilled the beans about his personal life about how the filmmaker used to serve a different, more affordable drink to his friends while enjoying an expensive drink himself.

Talking about their earlier days in Mumbai, Manoj told Mid-Day in a candid interview, “Anubhav Sinha used to tell me, ‘Do you know how much this drink costs?’ He used to rub it very hard. ‘This is scotch, do you know what is the difference between scotch and whisky?’ he used to say. I used to hate him. But this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter.”

Manoj also spoke about his struggle once he reached Mumbai on Anubhav’s insistence. The filmmaker had even sent him flight tickets to audition for a TV series but ended up not getting selected for the same. “I have never had such a difficult time from the time I left my village at the age of 17 and a half. This four years was like 40 years. Everything was falling apart, once I got three projects: a series, a corporate film, one docudrama and another series. In one day I was chucked out from all.”

Talking about how he dealt with it, he said, “What was fantastic was that the world was falling apart for me but I was not falling apart. I still feel how it was the make of me. After many years I realized the only thing that can break me is my personal loss. The professional side never used to bother me, even now it doesn’t now.”

Manoj will soon return with the second season of the web series, The Family Man. The team wrapped up the shooting for the show and celebrated the occasion with a big bash. They had started filming the new season in November last year.

The season will put Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj Bajpayee) against a new powerful adversary. It promises lots of exciting and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

