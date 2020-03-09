e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anubhav Sinha turns abusive over Thappad box office report, apologises to his followers

Anubhav Sinha turns abusive over Thappad box office report, apologises to his followers

Anubhav Sinha was furious over the a box office report on his latest film, Thappad. He shared tweets full of expletives about it.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu with film director Anubhav Sinha poses for photographs.
Taapsee Pannu with film director Anubhav Sinha poses for photographs.(PTI)
         

A news report on the box office collection of his new film Thappad incensed Anubhav Sinha so much that the filmmaker reacted with a barrage of abuses on social media, before apologising for his outburst. According to the trade website koimoi.com, Thappad collected Rs 22.79 crore in its first week, and a web portal reported the film’s box office show saying: “Audience gives TIGHT SLAP To #Thappad.”

Sinha obviously wasn’t pleased with such language and he took to social media to express his ire. “And I love you too... in har*****don ne filmon ka kotha bana diya hai (these b**tards have turned filmmaking into a brothel). Last I checked it was an art form. My money. My movie. My profit. My loss. Who the f*ck are you? Have I issued any public shares? Have you bought any??? Go watch the film. Like it. Hate it. Your call,” Sinha tweeted.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

The director further wrote: “These motherf***rs seem to get my collections before me. Just for general awareness I get my collections in 2-3 days. Before that whatever they put out is sheer speculation and their sweet desire.”

Sinha realised his behaviour wasn’t right when a few people on Twitter called him out for inappropriate social media conduct. He apologised for his outburst to the women, elders and children on his timeline.

Also read: Melvin Louis alleges ex Sana Khan’s cheating claim was her ‘plan’ to correct her image

“My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!!” wrote Sinha.

Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu, and also features Pavail Gula ti, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Maya Sarao, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Dia Mirza.

