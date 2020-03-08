Melvin Louis alleges ex Sana Khan’s cheating claim was her ‘plan’ to correct her image, shares audio clip as proof

tv

The Sana Khan-Melvin Louis breakup story just got uglier. On Saturday, the dancer posted an uncensored audio clip of his conversation with ex-girlfriend Sana. The two are heard having an argument.

At one point, the female voice, presumably Sana’s is heard saying, “I have to humiliate you! The point is, to feel better, publicly!” A male voice, presumably Melvin’s, says ‘I am very sure that that is your intention”, and seconds later, the female voice continues, ‘yeah, yeah, that is my intention”. The male voice continues “because you are wondering now what? Abhi how will I go and correct my image out there. Why have I left Melvin? Let me say that he is gone out there and he is cheated on me. Is that your plan?” The female voice replies “Yeah, Yeah that is my plan?”

Sharing the audio clip, Melvin wrote: “You mocked me ! You mocked my race and my skin color ! You mocked my family ! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations ! You did your best ! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY ! #MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi . P.S : For all those who didn’t judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions, I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover #LoveAndRespectToAll #PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi”

In February this year, Sana had confirmed that the two had broken up. She then accused him of cheating on her with other women. In an interview to Times of India, she had said: “I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since.”

Explaining how she discovered that he was cheating on her, she had continued, “A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That’s when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it’s not right on my part to reveal her name.”

